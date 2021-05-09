14-year-old boy shot to death in Humboldt Park

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:30p.m., he was found in the first block of South Springfield Avenue, when a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said. The boy was unable to tell officers details of the shooting because of the severity of his injuries.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Eddie Thigpen of Douglas Park, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Correction: Earlier reports said the teen was 13.