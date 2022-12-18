13-year-old boy, woman killed after train strikes vehicle in Lake County

A woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Wilson Road just north of Larkin Lane in Ingleside for a car versus train crash.

According to preliminary information, a 70-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Wilson Road.

The crossing's warning lights and gates lowered prior to a westbound train crossing the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

The Elantra did not slow down and drove through the gate, directly in the path of the train.

The train struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

A passenger in the back of the Elantra, a 75-year-old woman of Unincorporated Antioch, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the back seat, a 13-year-old boy, was critically injured and also pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.