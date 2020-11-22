13-year-old Indiana girl killed as she leaned out of a car window, driver was her 18-year-old sister

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana.

She was leaning out of the window of a car being driven by her sister about 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue when the car veered off the road, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The girl struck a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car, the sheriff’s office said. She was identified as Kelly Hume, of Crown Point, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Officers are investigating whether cellphone use was a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

