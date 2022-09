A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking with his friend in Austin Friday night.

At about 8:35 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1100 block of North Lawler when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.

The teen was shot in the left ankle, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.