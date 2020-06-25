$13,000 reward being offered in murder of 3-year-old

article

More reward money is being offered in the search for whoever killed a 3-year-old boy.

Mekhi James was killed over the weekend in the Austin neighborhood.

Faith and community leaders are now offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The boy's family had a message for the killer.

"We don't know if he was gonna be our doctor, our lawyer, our judge, our football player, our quarterback, we don't know because you took it away from us," said Destinie Giles, Mekhi's godmother.

"You turning yourself in is not gonna bring Mekhi back, but it'll bring us a little bit of peace," said Jerrica Mcgee, Mekhi's cousin.

A GoFundMe page called "Mekhi James Relief Fund" has been setup to raise money for resources to support the family.