14 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting left an 18-year-old man dead in the East Side neighborhood.

Someone in a blue SUV fired shots at the man about 9:40 p.m. as he walked in the 3700 block of East 104th Street, Chicago police said. He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, a man was shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers responding to calls of a person shot found the 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest about 1:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 67th Place, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as being Demarlon Simpkins. He lived in Englewood.

In non-fatal attacks, a 10-year-old girl was shot while she was with a group of friends in South Chicago.

The group was in Russell Square Park about 8:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of South South Shore Drive when someone approached and opened fire, police said. The girl was struck in the back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The day’s latest reported shooting left two men wounded in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the men, 21 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots at them, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the right leg and the older man was struck in the left leg, police said. They were both taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in good condition.

About ten minutes prior, three people were shot while driving through Beverly on the South Side.

They were southbound in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. when someone in a maroon van unleashed gunfire in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face while another man, 21, was struck in the neck, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in fair condition. A third man, 25, was grazed in the neck and refused medical treatment.

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a white sedan opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the face, police said. The other man, 29, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in Roseland on the South Side.

He was in the street about 6:50 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 23-year-old was struck in the buttocks and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Two men were wounded in two separate shootings at the same time, one in East Garfield Park and the other in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 12:45 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 3200 block of West Madison Street, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At the same time, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone across the street fired gunshots, police said. The man was struck in his hip and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The day’s first reported shooting was a drive-by in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

About 12:35 a.m., a male was driving in the 200 block of East 95th Street when a blue van approached him, and he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the right calf and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

On Tuesday, nine people were shot, two of them fatally, in Chicago.