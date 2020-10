A 10-year-old girl was shot while she was with a group of friends Wednesday in South Chicago.

The group was in a park about 8:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of South South Shore Drive when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.