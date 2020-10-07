9 shot, 2 killed Tuesday across Chicago

article

Two people were killed and seven more were injured Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The latest fatal attack left a man dead and a woman wounded on the South Side.

They were sitting in a vehicle about 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street when a white SUV pulled up and two males fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg and stabilized at the same hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed and shot to death in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded to calls for help at a home in the 5100 block of North Newland Avenue and found the woman with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot to her mouth area, police said. She was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead.

The day’s latest reported non-fatal shooting happened in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

A male was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Jeffery Avenue when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the lower back and dropped off at South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Tuesday afternoon, a person was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The male was walking about 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 47th Street when he was shot in the hand, Chicago police said. He showed up hours later at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot near Jackson Park on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle at a traffic light about 4:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 67th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 21-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A person was wounded in a shooting earlier in the afternoon in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:30 p.m., a male suffered a gunshot wound to the arm in the 5500 block of West School Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Community First Medical Center in an unknown condition.

A 29-year-old woman showed up at a West Side hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman appeared at Loretto Hospital about 6:05 a.m. after having been shot in the shin, police said. She was in good condition, but told officers she didn’t know where she was shot.

Earlier in the morning, a person was shot at a party in Washington Park.

The male was shot in the groin about 12:50 a.m. at a party in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago, two of them fatally.