New video shows shooting downtown as city was being struck by looters

Bullets went flying in the heart of downtown Chicago.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released video of an August shooting that happened as the city was being hit by looters.

The shooting happened at Lake and Michigan, just steps away from our FOX 32 studios when we were on air. It happened at 4:30 in the morning on Monday, August 10.

Hundreds of police officers were responding to the chaos in the streets.

COPA says the officers were investigating looting when shots were fired at them from two passing vehicles. COPA says three officers returned fire and no one was injured.

The next day, the police superintendent discussed the shooting.

Advertisement

“As officers were making an arrest, another vehicle fired shots at officers ...resulting in an exchange of gunfire,” Supt. David Brown said.

The entire situation unfolded after a police-involved shooting the day before in Englewood and in response, a social media post encouraging destruction downtown.

“Our police officers deserve to be able to do their job without have to worry about shots being fired,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The videos were released by COPA as they investigate the officers discharging their weapons.

COPA is currently investigating the use of deadly force and other actions captured on video by officers. The initial responding officers were part of the Community Safety Team and had not been issued body-worn cameras at the time of the incident.