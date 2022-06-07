14-year-old boy among 3 shot on Chicago's South Side: police

A teenager and two adults were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the three victims were near a courtyard area in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown offender approached.

The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the chest and was also taken to U of C Hospital in good condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No offenders are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.