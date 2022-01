A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on the Near West Side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Adams Street.

At about 3:52 p.m., the teen was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are investigating.