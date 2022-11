A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night.

Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan.

The victim was hit in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.