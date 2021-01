A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 6 p.m., the teen was in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the body, Chicago police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Area Five detectives are investigating.