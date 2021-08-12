14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Kenwood

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Wednesday in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The teen allegedly tried to take a 53-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of East 50th Street, Chicago police said.

He was arrested roughly an hour later in the 900 block of East 46th Street and charged with one felony count of attempted carjacking with a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

He is due in court Thursday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP