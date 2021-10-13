14-year-old charged in attempted carjacking, robbery in Oakland

A 14-year-old boy was charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and robbery in the Oakland neighborhood.

The boy was identified as one of several suspects who unsuccessfully tried to take a car by force from a 22-year-old woman on Jan. 14 in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in West Garfield Park.

The boy was charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and robbery.

