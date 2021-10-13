Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old charged in attempted carjacking, robbery in Oakland

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and robbery in the Oakland neighborhood.

The boy was identified as one of several suspects who unsuccessfully tried to take a car by force from a 22-year-old woman on Jan. 14 in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in West Garfield Park. 

The boy was charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and robbery.

