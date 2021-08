A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a carjacking in July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen allegedly took a 57-year-old man’s car around 6:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Monday in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue and charged with one felony count of carjacking, police said.

There is no additional information at this time.

