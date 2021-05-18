14-year-old girl missing from Washington Park

article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Serenity Nelson was last seen Saturday near the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Nelson was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white vans shoes, and carrying a black backpack, police said.

Nelson is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair, police said. She also has scars on her upper lip and outer left calf, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.