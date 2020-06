article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl reported missing from Chicago.

Makhaliah Glenn, 14, was last seen Tuesday, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.

She was wearing a pink hat, a black top, black pants and black flip flops. Police did not disclose from which part of Chicago she is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Chicago police’s special victims unit at 312-747-8274.