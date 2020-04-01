14th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

A 14th employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked in the domestic relations division on the 8th floor of the Daley Center but primarily worked on the 10th floor, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. They last reported to work March 16.

The person has been hospitalized, and other employees who were in close contact with them have been notified about potential exposure, the statement said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Illinois health officials on Friday announced 1,209 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s case total to 8,904. The state’s death toll is 210 people.