15 Illinois counties, including Cook County, at 'high community level' for COVID

The CDC says 15 Illinois counties are now rated at ‘high community level’ for COVID-19, including Cook County.

An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at ‘medium community level,’ the CDC said.

The counties that are listed at High Community Level include:

Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in Northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in Central Illinois.

"With 15 counties in Illinois now rated at a High Community Level, everyone in the state should be paying close attention to the guidance from public health authorities and taking action to protect themselves, their loved ones, and friends," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.

The CDC is recommending the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COID-19:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease: Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

At the Medium Community Level, elderly or immunocompromised are advised by the CDC to wear a mask in indoor public places. Additionally, they should make sure to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

A total of 22,293,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, according to CDC data.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.