15-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman discusses scoring first ever ballet at Lyric Opera House

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Thomas Newman discusses scoring first ever ballet at Lyric Opera House

Thomas Newman is a 15-time Oscar nominee, widely considered to be one of the greatest movie composers of all time. Jake Hamilton sits down with him to discuss scoring his first ever ballet

CHICAGO - His music gave an innocent man his freedom.

It gave a secret agent his license to kill.

It helped one father find his son, and another father find closure.

Thomas Newman is a 15-time Oscar nominee, widely considered to be one of the greatest movie composers of all time.

From Best Picture winners, to Bond films to Pixar to television — his work has elevated every facet of pop culture with his signature sound.

And now that sound is coming to the Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera House — as Newman is scoring his first ever ballet, a stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s seminal novel ‘Of Mice and Men.’

Newman has 267 different titles to his credits — over 40 years of work — but one of his very first jobs, when he was just 28 years old, is the uncredited role of music orchestrator on a little film called "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"

While bringing the words of John Steinbeck alive through music is no easy feat, there’s another author Newman has mastered at turning prose into musical poetry: Stephen King.

And it’s poetic that we sit in Chicago together for this interview — because 20 years ago, Newman wrote the score for one of the most beautiful Chicago films ever made: ‘Road to Perdition."

Whether it’s Bond, Pixar, television or trying his hand at his first ever ballet, Thomas Newman’s music is a signature, a mark of quality — a story where there is never a false note. 