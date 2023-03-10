15-year-old arrested 20 minutes after robbing girl at gunpoint, attempting to rob another person: police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after robbing a girl at gunpoint and attempting to rob another victim in South Shore Thursday.

The juvenile faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday, the teen allegedly robbed a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in the 2200 block of East 71st Street and then attempted to rob a 56-year-old woman in the same block.

Chicago police were able to arrest the juvenile approximately 20 minutes later.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.