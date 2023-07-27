Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

15-year-old bicyclist strikes Chicago police squad car in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A bicyclist struck a Chicago police squad car in Humboldt Park Friday afternoon.

At about 3:57 p.m., a marked CPD squad car was at a stop sign in the 1000 block of North Pulaski and turning left when a bicyclist failed to stop at a red light and struck the vehicle, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 15-year-old boy riding the bike was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No other information was made available by police. 