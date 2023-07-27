15-year-old bicyclist strikes Chicago police squad car in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A bicyclist struck a Chicago police squad car in Humboldt Park Friday afternoon.
At about 3:57 p.m., a marked CPD squad car was at a stop sign in the 1000 block of North Pulaski and turning left when a bicyclist failed to stop at a red light and struck the vehicle, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The 15-year-old boy riding the bike was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No other information was made available by police.