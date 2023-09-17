15-year-old boy, man stabbed during fight in River North

A 15-year-old boy and a man were stabbed during a fight in River North early Sunday.

At about 12:20 a.m., the boy and a 19-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street when they began to argue with a group of males, police said.

The argument then turned physical.

At that time, the 19-year-old man was stabbed in the back and the 15-year-old sustained a laceration to the torso, police said.

The victims were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

The stabbing occurred as thousands flocked to the Loop to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.



