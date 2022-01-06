15-year-old charged with shooting woman during carjacking in Westmont, leading police on chase

A 15-year-old boy is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a woman during a carjacking Tuesday night in west suburban Westmont.

The boy has been charged with four felonies, including aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

During a detention hearing Thursday morning, State's Attorney Robert Berlin said that his office will be filing a motion to have the boy transferred to adult court.

Prosecutors said a 54-year-old woman was exiting her vehicle about 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Suffield Gardens apartment complex when the teen approached the woman, pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of her car.

The boy then shot the woman in her leg, pulled her out of the car by the hood of her coat, then fled the scene in her vehicle, according to prosecutors.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Oak Brook police located the vehicle approximately 11 minutes later on northbound Route 83 near I-88. The boy allegedly fled in the vehicle when the officer activated their lights and sirens.

During the chase, police said the boy reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and crashed the vehicle when he attempted to exit the highway.

When police took the boy into custody, officers recovered a loaded P80 polymer gun with no serial number and an extended magazine inside the vehicle, the state's attorney's office said.

"The allegations that this juvenile shot an innocent woman as she sat in her car outside of her residence, dragged her out of the car by the hood of her coat and then fled in her vehicle are outrageous," Berlin said. "We are all thankful that the victim survived this alleged attack and is recovering from her injuries."

The charges include aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, all of which are felonies.

He is due in court again on Jan. 10 for a status hearing on transferring the case to adult court.