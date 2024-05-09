Jamyia Milligan: Chicago girl, 12, missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jamyia Milligan was last seen on Wednesday in the 8000 block of S. Drexel Avenue on the city's South Side. She was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and yellow "duckie" shoes.

She is known to frequent the areas of 79th Street between Kimbark Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

Milligan was described as a Black girl, with black hair (braids), brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-856-3121.