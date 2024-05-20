Expand / Collapse search

Stray bull on the moove in Mundelein

By Will Hager
Published  May 20, 2024 8:50am CDT
Mundelein
Stray bull on the moove in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - A bull got loose Monday morning in Mundelein, prompting an udderly chaotic search in the northern suburb.

The Mundelein Police Department posted two photos to Facebook around 8 a.m. of the bull standing in someone's yard at an unspecified address.

It was not immediately clear who the bull belongs to or how it escaped to a residential neighborhood.

This is breaking bovine news. Check back for updates as this story develops.

Mundelein Police Department  | Facebook 