15-year-old fatally shot at apartment complex in NW Indiana, police say

A 15-year-old was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex in Northwest Indiana, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the Garden Estates West apartment complex in Michigan City. Officers responded to reports of a person shot inside Building 12 and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

First responders performed life-saving measures before transporting the teen to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where the victim later died, according to police.

There is no active threat at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the teen’s identity and have not provided information about what led to the shooting. No suspect has been identified as of Friday morning.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts, to contact lead investigator Detective Sgt. Kenneth Eguia at 219-874-3221, ext. 1010, or via email at keguia@emichigancity.com.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 219-873-1488.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.