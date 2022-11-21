15-year-old girl among 2 killed in Austin triple shooting

A teenage girl and a man were killed in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

A group was standing on the sidewalk around 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a gunman walked up and started shooting in their direction.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.