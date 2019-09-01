15-year-old girl missing from Chicago

article

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Trayonna Cobbins was last seen in the area of 4930 W. Quincy Street in Chicago on Aug. 30.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow lettering, blue jean shorts, and glitter sandals. She is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs about 142 pounds.

Any information regarding the missing's whereabouts, please contact Area North SVU Detectives at 312-744-8266.

