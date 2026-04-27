150K Illinois households may lose SNAP assistance beginning May 1

The Brief New SNAP work rules take effect with a May 1 deadline for some recipients Adults 18 to 64 must log 80 hours a month or qualify for an exemption Local businesses in Forest Park expect sales and staffing impacts



A new federal SNAP work requirement takes effect this week, putting some recipients at risk of losing benefits by Friday, May 1, while local businesses and food banks warn the changes will affect both households and the broader community.

The rule requires certain SNAP recipients to log at least 80 hours a month of work, training or volunteer time to keep benefits. The policy stems from federal changes included in last year’s "One Big Beautiful Bill."

The change matters now because people who do not meet the requirement or qualify for an exemption by May 1 risk losing food assistance, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"For every meal we provide … SNAP provides 9," said Danielle Perry, vice president of policy and advocacy at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Who needs to meet the new rule

The requirement applies to adults ages 18 to 64 who are able to work and do not have children under 14 at home, based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

People can qualify for exemptions, including if they are pregnant or caring for young children. The state directs recipients to check eligibility and report work activity through its benefit's portal at abe.illinois.gov.

What you can do:

Recipients who are not exempt must begin logging 80 hours per month through work, job training or approved volunteer programs.

State-supported resources include Job Ready Illinois for training hours and Serve.Illinois.gov for volunteer opportunities. Additional guidance is available at snapworkrequirements.illinois.gov.

"It’s not too late," Perry said. "That is the number one message we need to tell everyone right now."

Local impact in Forest Park

At Living Fresh Market in Forest Park, leaders say SNAP is a significant part of their customer base.

"The little guy is the one who is fighting for community, the little guy is the one who stays here no matter what the margins are," said Melody Winston, a senior executive at the store.

The market estimates about one-third of its customers rely on SNAP benefits. Store leaders say a drop in those benefits will reduce sales and affect vendors operating inside the store.

Small business effects

Evelyn Phillips runs Evey’s Detox Teas inside Living Fresh Market. She said the changes are already shaping how she plans for staffing and revenue.

"The cutbacks will also decrease my sales and I will have to cut back my staff," Phillips said.

She said the impact goes beyond business.

"Evey’s Detox Teas pays the rent. Evey’s Detox Teas pays my kids’ college tuition," Phillips said. "This isn’t only affecting those that are getting SNAP benefits. It affects everyone."

What's next:

State officials urge SNAP recipients to check their status, confirm any exemptions and log required hours before May 1 to avoid losing benefits.