16 shot Monday across Chicago

Sixteen people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old man who was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m, he was in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when someone walked up to him, yelled a gang slogan and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest, twice in the shoulder, once in the armpit, and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in Uptown on the North Side. They were on the sidewalk about 7:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled near and someone from inside opened fire in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road, police said. The teen boy was shot in the buttocks and self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition. Two men, 19 and 26, were also struck in the buttocks, and they were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. A 31-year-old was struck in the struck in the shoulder and self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, two men were wounded in a drive-by in West Englewood. They were on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone inside a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The other, 28, was struck in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was stabilized.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police said. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and went to Norwegian Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. Just before 2 p.m., the men, 30 and 32, were on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, and the older man was struck in the foot.

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during an argument in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said the 42-year-old gunman opened fire about 9:50 a.m., in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, because he thought the other man was armed. The victim, 28, was shot twice in his abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two people were shot in Washington Park on the West Side. A man and woman, 22 and 18, were found with gunshot wounds about 12:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The woman was grazed in the back and also taken to the hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Three others were wounded in citywide.

Seven people were killed, and thirty-nine others were wounded, in shootings across Chicago last weekend.