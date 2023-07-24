16-year-old arrested minutes after robbing Chicago Lawn business at gunpoint: police

A 16-year-old is accused of robbing a Chicago Lawn business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, the teen was one of the offenders who entered a retail business in the 6400 block of South Western Avenue and took property at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

He was arrested minutes later and placed in custody.

No additional information was made available by police.