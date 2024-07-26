16-year-old boy arrested 15 minutes after allegedly beating, robbing 2 people at gunpoint in Chicago

A teenage boy was arrested after allegedly robbing and battering two people in Englewood Friday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to police, the juvenile was one of the offenders who battered and robbed a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6800 block of South Throop around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to the area and arrested the teen within 15 minutes in the 6700 block of South Throop.

No additional information was provided as the suspect is a juvenile.