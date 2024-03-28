16-year-old boy arrested in Beverly hours after allegedly carjacking, robbing man at gunpoint

A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking and robbing a man at gunpoint on Chicago's Far South Side this week.

The juvenile is accused of one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful restraint, one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no FOID).

At about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen in the 10300 block of South Vincennes two hours after allegedly carjacking and robbing a 40-year-old man at gunpoint in the 11600 block of South Michigan.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in traffic, arrested the teen and recovered a weapon, police said.

The juvenile has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.