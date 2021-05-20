16-year-old boy, bystander killed during South Shore shootout

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during a shootout with two people in South Shore and a bystander was killed in the crossfire, police said.

The teen fired shots into a store at two males about 8:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

The males returned fire, striking the teen in the abdomen and neck, as well as a 49-year-old man who was inside the store, police said.

The boy and the man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.