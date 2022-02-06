16-year-old boy charged in murder, attempted murder of 2 teens in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of another 16-year-old boy in Little Village in January, police said.

On Jan. 29, police say the accused teen shot and killed the 16-year-old victim in the 2300 block of S. Sawyer. A 17-year-old boy was also shot and wounded, police said.

The accused shooter was arrested on Saturday in the 2500 block of S. Homan.

He was placed into custody and charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The teen is due in central bond court Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time, police said.