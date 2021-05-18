16-year-old boy shot to death in East Side neighborhood: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood.

Officers found the teenage boy in front porch of a home about 2:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 109th Street, Chicago police said.

He was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

The teen was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet identified the boy.

A witness told officers they saw a black-colored vehicle leaving the scene immediately after the shooting, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.