16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.

The boy was struck in the leg and was transported to a hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.