Chicago weather: Chilly sunshine today before mid-week snow chances return

Today we have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills remain in the teens for most of this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Full forecast:

There is a chance for light snow on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Under an inch of snow is expected for most.

Cold air plows in Wednesday night with lows dropping into the single digits. The wind chill will be around -5 to -20 to start Thursday and start Friday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper teens with sunshine. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

There is a chance for snow Friday night. Mostly cloudy skies will be here Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.

The chance for snow is back Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s with partly sunny skies.