Police seek man accused of assaulting woman outside workplace in Rogers Park

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman outside her workplace in Rogers Park.

What we know:

The attack occurred at 3:54 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, police said.

The woman was entering her workplace when the suspect allegedly grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and pinned her, according to police.

Two people who were walking nearby confronted the suspect, police said.

Further details about the incident and the suspect were not immediately available. Police released a photo of the suspect.

Chicago police seek man accused of assaulting woman outside Rogers Park workplace (Chicago PD )

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case No. JK140693.