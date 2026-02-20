Indiana daycare evacuated to funeral home after strong winds rip off roof

The Brief A Dyer, Indiana day care was evacuated Friday after heavy winds tore off part of its roof, causing a gas leak. Firefighters determined the wind damage compromised a gas line connected to rooftop HVAC units at Bright Beginners Academy. Staff safely evacuated all children and employees to a nearby funeral home before crews arrived; no injuries were reported.



A day care center was evacuated to a nearby funeral home in Dyer, Ind. after heavy winds tore off the facility's roof, causing a gas leak on Friday, according to the Dyer Fire Department.

What we know:

Around 11:58 a.m., firefighters responded to Bright Beginners Academy, located at 1501 Joliet Street, for a report of a gas leak inside the building.

Crews found that the roof had been damaged by heavy winds, which compromised a gas line servicing the building's rooftop HVAC units. This damage resulted in a gas leak.

Staff at the day care had acted quickly when they learned of the leak, according to officials, and safely evacuated all children and staff to Smits Funeral Home across the street before firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.