Struggling Bulls feel injury on top of insult as rookie Noa Essengue to have season-ending surgery

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Noa Essengue, the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft, will have surgery on his left shoulder and miss the remainder of the season, coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday night before a game against Brooklyn.

The 18-year-old Essengue, from France, made his debut Nov. 22 against Washington and appeared in two games for Chicago. He totaled just over six minutes, going 0 for 3 from the floor. In four games with the G-League Windy City Bulls, Essengue averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 30.8 minutes.

"I think the recommendation was to get it fixed now instead of waiting, because it's something that could continue to be a problem for him" Donovan said. "The decision was made pretty much some time today."

The Bulls also are missing forwards Coby White (left calf strain), Kevin Huerter (left hamstring strain), Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture), and Jalen Smith (left hamstring strain), as well as guards Isaac Okoro (left leg, pinched nerve) and Tre Jones (left ankle sprain).

The Nets beat the depleted Chicago Bulls 113-103 on Wednesday night. Noah Clowney scored 18 of his 20 points the second half to help the Nets improve to 5-16. Nic Claxton had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Josh Giddey had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his fifth triple-double this season for Chicago.

The Bulls dropped to 9-12 with their fifth loss in a row. Chicago played without seven injured players, including Essengue.