16-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Montclare: police
CHICAGO - A teenaged boy has been charged with an attempted carjacking Tuesday in Monclare on the Northwest Side.
The 16-year-old was arrested about 10:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Oak Park Avenue, and charged with a felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.
About twenty minutes prior, the boy allegedly tried to take a vehicle at knife-point from a 38-year-old man in the 6800 block of West George Street, police said.
The boy is due in bond court May 11.