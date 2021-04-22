16-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Montclare: police

A teenaged boy has been charged with an attempted carjacking Tuesday in Monclare on the Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old was arrested about 10:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Oak Park Avenue, and charged with a felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

About twenty minutes prior, the boy allegedly tried to take a vehicle at knife-point from a 38-year-old man in the 6800 block of West George Street, police said.

The boy is due in bond court May 11.