16-year-old charged with carjacking man at gunpoint on Near West Side

A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection to a September armed carjacking on the Near West Side.

The boy allegedly carjacked a 47-year-old man Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said in a statement.

That day, the man was standing outside of his Ford C-Max when the teen got out of a gray-colored Toyota and pointed a gun at him before taking his car, police said. The man was uninjured.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. He wasn’t named because he’s charged as a juvenile.

He was expected to appear in juvenile court Thursday.