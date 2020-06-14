16-year-old girl and baby son missing from Chicago's Southwest Side

article

A teen girl and her son reported missing were seen in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Maria Rios, 16, and her 2-month-old son, Ciaro, were last seen Saturday near the 5100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said. They may be passengers in a 2005 Chevrolet utility vehicle.

Maria Rios is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. Ciaro Rios is 24 inches tall, 20 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-737-8380.