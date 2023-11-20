16-year-old girl grazed by gunfire in Irving Park

A 16-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized early Monday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The girl was riding in the backseat of a car just after midnight when someone started shooting from a white SUV in the 3600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, according to police.

She suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.