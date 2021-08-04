16-year-old killed in car crash in suburban Bartlett; three other 16-year-olds injured

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Bartlett on Tuesday night.

The boy was inside a 2021 Honda Civic being driven by another 16-year-old at the corner of Devon Avenue and Newport Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the car hit a curb, a speed limit sign and then smashed into a utility pole before it flipped over.

The damage to the Civic was so severe, the driver and passengers had to be pulled out. The 16-year-old who died was in the front passenger seat. The 16-year-old driver's injuries were described as not life-threatening, but the two 16-year-olds who were in the back might not survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

