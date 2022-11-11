16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police

A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car.

Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.

The offender began shooting at the car and the drive sped away. The victim was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.