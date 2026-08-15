Chicago crime: 16-year-old shot, injured on NW Side, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight, CPD said. A gunman fired into a car the teen was in and struck him, police said. The teen self-transported to Stronger Hospital and was listed in good condition.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago’s Northwest Side overnight while he was inside a car.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around midnight in the 3800 block of W. Hirsch St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was a passenger inside the car when an unknown gunman, who was standing on the street, opened fire in the victim’s direction, police said.

The teen was shot on his right flank. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.